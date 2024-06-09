Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

