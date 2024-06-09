Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 38.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $106.38 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.73.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

