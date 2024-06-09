Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Dalal Street LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

CEIX stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

