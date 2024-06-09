Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,950 shares of company stock worth $1,331,341. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

