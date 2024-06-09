Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Permian Resources by 508.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 133,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Permian Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 17.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $10,698,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

