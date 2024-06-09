Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 27.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,693 shares of company stock worth $827,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $272.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.91 and its 200-day moving average is $289.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

