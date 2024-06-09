Parallel Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,765. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

