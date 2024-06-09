Parallel Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 98.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $104.06 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,206,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.