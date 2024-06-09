Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAA opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

