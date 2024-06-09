Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,423. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

