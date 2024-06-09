Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $40.50 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

