Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ExlService by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 99,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ExlService by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 83,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,096 shares of company stock worth $3,761,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $29.18 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

