Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,526.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,527 shares of company stock valued at $229,018. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.5 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.08%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.