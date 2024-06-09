Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $843.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

Insider Activity

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.