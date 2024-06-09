Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after buying an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 55.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after buying an additional 109,469 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 159.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after buying an additional 97,052 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $230.69 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $111.05 and a 12 month high of $250.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

