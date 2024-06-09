Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

