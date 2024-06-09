Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $199.60 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

