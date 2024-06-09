Paul S. Dickson Sells 2,486 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sunrun Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after buying an additional 416,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

