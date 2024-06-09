PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of PayPal worth $123,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

