Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 4,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 622,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 209.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

