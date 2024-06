Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

