Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.40 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Corning by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corning by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 110,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 75,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

