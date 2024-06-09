Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 214,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CFG opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

