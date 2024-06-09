Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

