Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

