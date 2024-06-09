Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,440 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,903,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 496,558 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,420,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 436,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 277,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,522,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 658,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $8.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

