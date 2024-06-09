Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $206.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $216.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.