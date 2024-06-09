Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

