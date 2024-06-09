Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) vs. Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Head to Head Survey

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -87.83% -63.67% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.96% -10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skeena Resources and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 317.63%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.02) -4.23 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -29.33

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.