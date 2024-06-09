Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.33

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.33 and traded as high as C$40.09. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.99, with a volume of 3,674,728 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Further Reading

