PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.98.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,325,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

