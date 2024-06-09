Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on PGEN. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
PGEN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $408.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.88. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
