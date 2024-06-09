ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $65.11. 17,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.