Prudential PLC Acquires 13,812 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

