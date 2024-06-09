Prudential PLC Has $2.75 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

