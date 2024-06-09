Prudential PLC Purchases 31,046 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 427.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

