Prudential PLC Purchases 4,627 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

