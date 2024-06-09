Prudential PLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,489,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $440.04 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

