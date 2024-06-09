Prudential PLC Sells 9,696 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $154.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
