Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,111,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of PHM opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

