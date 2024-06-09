Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 414,080 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $183.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.