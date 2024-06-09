Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,380 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

