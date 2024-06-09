Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 440,424 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440,424 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.