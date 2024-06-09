Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 45,412 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

