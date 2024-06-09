Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $227.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.78 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

