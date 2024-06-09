QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13), reports. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 85.07% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 26.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSG opened at $1.67 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of QuantaSing Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

