Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

