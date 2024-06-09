Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,540 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.