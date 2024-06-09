Raymond James Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $1,060.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $950.00 to $1,060.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $962.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $935.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.