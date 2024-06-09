ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.22

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $4.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00115362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008367 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

